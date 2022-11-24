Happy Thanksgiving to our Enid News & Eagle readers! We hope you enjoy a day of being with friends and family as we celebrate another Thanksgiving holiday and the beginning of the Christmas season.
Today’s expanded edition of the Enid News & Eagle includes our regular news coverage, but also a special Home for the Holidays guide of activities and events during the holiday season in Enid and Garfield County.
We encourage you to hang on to this special publication since it has information you can use over the next few weeks. The guide tells you all about the upcoming events this weekend for Lights Up the Plains and The One. It also includes information about local restaurants that are open and ready to serve you throughout this holiday season, as well as a calendar of holiday events for you and your family.
Today’s newspaper also includes special advertising inserts that will help you plan your holiday shopping.
Don’t forget that Candy Cane Cash continues, and you can collect your tickets at participating merchants through Dec. 12. Our Candy Cane Cash event and drawing is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13!
Thank you for reading the Enid News & Eagle.
Cindy Allen
Publisher and Editor
