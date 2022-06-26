Enid's TIF district extension to aid Pioneer bus route, funds, officials say

An Enid area school district stands to benefit twofold from the city’s newly approved economic incentive agreement.
On Tuesday, Enid city commissioners unanimously approved two ordinances, voting 6-0 to create the new tax increment finance (TIF) district No. 9 and extend current TIF district No. 7.
Included in the ordinances were project plans for improvements to be made to two roads in eastern Enid. As part of the newly approved agreements, the city will reconstruct South 54th, estimated to cost $1.3 million, and extend north of Willow improvements already made to 66th, for $950,000.
With TIF district No. 7’s 10-year extension, Pioneer Pleasant Vale Public Schools is estimated to receive $4.3 million in ad valorem tax dollars once the district expires in 2036, as well as $1.42 million from the new revenue from district No. 9 during the same timeframe, according to the city.
To date, Pioneer already has received $1.05 million from the No. 7 district, which was created in 2016 and includes a turbine component lay-down yard along 66th operated by Transportation Partners and Logistics.
Pleasant Vale Elementary School sits half a mile west of the Willow and 66th intersection — the choppy, pothole-heavy road north of which the city of Enid intends to reconstruct as part of the No. 7 agreement.
The district currently routes school buses so they don’t drive south on 66th to Willow en route to the elementary school, Nate Ellis, the city’s TIF legal counsel, said during a city planning commission earlier this week.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Friday that he believed along with the eventual revenue gain, Pioneer would benefit from the road project for its bus system.
“If they do take their buses down that road, it’s a rough ride,” Gilbert said.
Superintendent Brent Koontz, who was a member on the TIF review committee that recommended the districts’ proposals, was unable to be reached for comment by Friday.
Waiting to make plans
Before moving forward with redoing the other road in TIF district No. 9, the city is waiting for the green light from the wind energy company expected to come to Enid.
Takkion is expected to announce sometime in July whether it intends to locate in Enid, ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell said Friday.
Upon the announcement, commissioners would return in around six to eight weeks from now to consider approving a related economic development agreement with Takkion, Gilbert said. Commissioners will also consider an amendment to the initial development agreement with TP&L.
Under last week’s TIF agreement, the company would receive what’s essentially a roughly $500,000 rebate, using 65% of generated TIF revenue, to cover the state’s inventory tax.
The district was created to incentivize moving to Enid over an alternate location in Kansas, which does not have a personal inventory tax.
The company would build a first-of-its-kind remanufacturing facility for wind turbine components in the TIF district, located along 54th south of U.S. 412 and including the former Chesterfield Cylinder building next to Tyson Foods.
TIF district No. 7 was created for the same inventory incentive purposes for TP&L, which Takkion acquired in 2020. TP&L is estimated to receive more than $14 million for the inventory incentive by 2036.
The two road projects were not included in the city’s annual 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, so the Enid City Commission also would have to approve amendments next fiscal year, Gilbert said. Another half a million in TIF revenue from district No. 9 would fund a new ladder fire truck for the Enid Fire Department.
City capital improvement projects often are divided into two fiscal year budgets, with designing the project taking place the first year, then building in the next. Gilbert said this could be the case with both road projects.
The city’s engineering department will have to bid out for two separate project contracts, then commissioners would approve awards during regular meetings.
Road improvement projects already account for $3.6 million of the city’s recently approved 2022-23 capital improvement budget, which totals nearly $16 million.
Under the TIF agreement, the city will fund improvement costs upfront to aid business development in the areas. Once property value increases ad valorem revenue for the districts, the incremental tax revenue will then repay all of the expenses over the TIFs’ lifespans, Gilbert said.
While waiting for full reimbursements, the city also intends to seek grant funding from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s industrial improvement grant program, Gilbert said.
The city had received $1.2 million — of the same grant, Gilbert said — to partly cover the $2.5 million price tag of redoing 66th after the TIF district No. 7 was first created in 2016. TP&L also contributed $500,000 to the project, while TIF funds refunded the remaining $800,000.