Enid resident Matt Parrish recently was recognized as one of the recipients of the 55 Over 55 Inspiring Oklahomans award.
The award is given to 55 Oklahomans who “make a difference and impact the quality of life for many Oklahomans in the areas of agriculture, aviation, education, engineering, finance, foundations, government, healthcare, law, manufacturing, nonprofit organizations, public service, sports, technology and more,” according to a press release.
Parrish is the third-generation president and CEO of Parrish Enterprises, and is on the Board of Directors of Enid Regional Development Alliance as board chair. He also is a member of St. Mary’s Hospital Board of Governors and Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce. He previously served on various boards, such as the Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution, Cimarron Council BSA, United Way, March of Dimes and Enid Tennis Association.
“It is an honor to be considered as one of Oklahoma’s ‘55 Over 55’ recipients,” Parrish said. “I am earnestly grateful for the recognition for my work and community service. In addition, I’m thankful to be mentioned in the same company as so many deserving Oklahoma leaders.
“Since I grew up in Enid, and have had a great carer in my family’s business, it makes sense to give back my time and continue to impact the community positively. It would not be possible for a third generation of leadership of a family organization, without the help of our team members, our customers and the community of Enid. I would also like to thank James R. Parrish, my father, for giving me the opportunity to work and grow in our company. I am also grateful for the support of my wife Robin.”
