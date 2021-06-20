Enid's Juneteenth celebration 'not just a cookout,' in historic year for holiday

ENID, Okla. — Saturday’s all-day Juneteenth block party gathering was a reunion for many from Enid’s Southern Heights community.
Organizers of the annual celebration estimated around a hundred came to the celebration, held in Enid’s predominantly Black neighborhood.
Many had returned to Enid from all over the U.S. and overseas, including Florida, the Carolinas, Texas and California.
Longtime resident Chuck Kearney, a pastor at a church in Watonga, said he liked seeing people who didn’t live in Enid anymore come back this weekend.
Kearney said the festivities brought back memories of the “good times” as a kid playing with different families — or as he said, “when you couldn’t stay in the house because the adults were talking grown-up things.”
“It reminds you of that, the good old days,” Kearney said about the Juneteenth cookout, as he stopped to say hi to folks again and again before sitting down to eat. “Especially when you have so much in common.”
The Enid group Brothers and Sisters With a Purpose had been holding the event for the last 16 years in Enid’s Southern Heights neighborhood, but took the last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re making a weekend of it,” BSWP organizer Stacie Brown said Saturday afternoon, talking over gospel music blasting at the other end of the open field on the 200 block of Indiana, now covered with tables, tents and bounce houses.
Organizers later honored the community’s elders, as well as read the names of those who had died in the last year, before serving food cooked by David Lee Carr.
Brown and other BSWP members had been cooking, setting up and visiting with old family and friends since Friday afternoon. Brown said she’d been at the site until around 4 on Saturday morning. After that afternoon’s cookout and festivities, community members would go down the street to a club with a live band, where they’d dance the night away well into early Sunday morning.
‘A history lesson’Long celebrated in Enid as a way to catch up with family and friends, the Southern Heights Addition’s annual Juneteenth event commemorating the end of slavery in the United States took on extra meaning this year with June 19 being declared a federal holiday.
This year’s event was the first to be held in town now that Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, in honor of June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas finally learned they were free two months after the Civil War had ended.
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law declaring June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, after the U.S. House overwhelmingly passed the bill, 415-14.
“Juneteenth is not just a cookout,” Brown said. “It’s also a history lesson.”
While the Emancipation Proclamation took effect in the United States in 1963, at the height of the Civil War, the declaration could not be implemented in states still under Confederate control.
During the war, slavers moved to the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, which was largely free of military conflicts or of Union presence.
Two years later, the state’s enslaved people finally learned of their freedom, having been deliberately kept from the knowledge. On June 19, 1865, around 2,000 Union troops led by U.S. Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, bringing a declaration informing the residents that slavery would not be tolerated.
Initially celebrated as “Jubilee Day” the following year in Texas, Juneteenth is now the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S., according to the holiday’s website.
“Knowledge is power,” Brown said. “Now what you do with it when you leave here, that’s up to you. I hope you spread it.”
Benefits yet to come
Enid Mayor George Pankonin on Saturday presented a proclamation to fellow BSWP organizer Lillie Richey, honoring this year’s local Juneteenth celebration.
“Today we’re celebrating a new national holiday … that should’ve been done a long damn time ago,” Pankonin said before reading the proclamation. “Sorry, but it’s true. The people of Enid knew that a long time ago, and for really, for 15 years, we’ve been doing this and we knew what we needed to do.”
The holiday gives only federal employees paid time off, however. And while Oklahoma, along with 48 other states, has observed Juneteenth since 1994, it isn’t a paid holiday for state employees.
Brown said she believes the Americans actually celebrating Juneteenth won’t benefit from the holiday.
“The other people — the low-income, the minorities — they’ve still gotta work on Juneteenth. … Right now the only people it’s benefiting are the federal workers,” Brown said.
Brown said she learned of Juneteenth from her father, who founded the Super Bowl Brothers, the group that held Enid’s initial Juneteenth celebrations at Government Springs Park. Many of the group have since passed away, she said.
“Even here in Enid, they didn’t teach us what Juneteenth is,” Brown said. She wasn’t taught about it either when she went to nearby Langston University, one of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Brown’s fellow BSWP organizers reminded attendees Saturday of Juneteenth’s real lessons, including not forgetting the past.
Lanita Norwood, a BSWP member and president of Enid’s NAACP chapter, urged Southern Heights’ community members to still be involved in 2021, by registering to vote, appearing at city government meetings and visiting historical museums in Tulsa’s Greenwood District or Langston University.
“We have to be in the room before we can be at the table,” Norwood said. “Because we are a strong people. But we have to be heard. And the only way we can be heard is we have to show up.”