Enid will host its first fair for community dental and health resources next month at Great Plains Family Dentistry of Enid.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 and is expected to draw 150-200 participants, organizers said.
The event is being organized by United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, along with Great Plains Family Dentistry and Enid Community Clinic. Organizers say they want to make it an annual event.
The dentist's office is located at 4125 W. Garriott.
“Last year during the pandemic, Janet Cordell and I began talking about dental care and health needs for the uninsured and underserved individuals and families whose health needs are going unmet in our community,” said Dan Schiedel, United Way CEO. “So, we thought if we could put together a day for folks to get free dental services, it might help many who are in great need.”
Dr. Sydney Rogers will be working with six to eight additional dental providers from Enid donating their time for this event.
“Our plans are to provide free dental extractions for adults and free dental cleanings and sealants for kids,” Rogers said. “We are excited about hosting this first annual dental day and are already planning our next one.”
Free rides will be provided by the city of Enid public transportation system. Captain Supertooth, Delta Dental’s Defender of Oral Health, will be handing out toothbrushes and materials to kids. A free lunch will be provided by Salvation Army from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition to dental services, a health resource fair will be set up in the parking lot. Numerous nonprofit agencies, hospitals and clinics will be on site to offer information. Garfield County Health Department will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone eligible who has not yet had a vaccination.
Cordell said walk-ins are welcome and patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call (580) 233-5300, leave a message with your name and number, and someone will get back to you with more information.
Schiedel said tables still are available for the health fair. Call (580) 237-0821 or email dan@unitedwayenid.org to reserve a space.
Partners for the event are Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation, Enid Community Clinic, Rick’s Pharmacy, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, Enid Public Schools, city of Enid, Great Plains Family Dentistry of Enid and Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation.
