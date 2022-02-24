ENID, Okla. — An Enid Fire Department lieutenant and an Enid Police Department detective were honored as Firefighter and Officer of the Year, respectively, in a ceremony on Thursday morning.
EFD Lt. Richard Koons and EPD Detective Walter Tuttle each received $500 awards, which came in honor of the late Stephen DeVaughn, who died in June 2015.
Richard DeVaughn, Stephen’s brother, said Stephen committed his life to serving the community and the United States, as Stephen was an Eagle Scout, an agent for the U.S. Treasury Department Customs Division and served with the Secret Service on the Personnel Protection Service of President Gerald Ford and as the special agent in charge of the New Orleans, New York City and Criminal Divisions of Custom Enforcement.
Stephen moved to Enid in 2000 after retiring as director of Criminal Investigation in Washington, D.C. He was involved with Meals on Wheels and served as chairman for both the Police and Fire Civil Service commissions.
“After (Stephen’s) passing, we decided that what he would most like would be to honor officers and firemen that epitomized himself, and he’d be extremely proud of both gentlemen,” Richard DeVaughn said.
Fire Chief Jason Currier and Police Chief Bryan Skaggs bestowed the awards during a brief ceremony at Enid Police Department’s new training center, explaining how Firefighter and Officer of the Year are chosen.
Koons, who grew up in the Enid area, has been with EFD for more than 24 years and said he never expected to be named Firefighter of the Year, as he’s a big “rule-follower.”
“I just assumed that I was on the opposite end of this,” Koons said with a laugh. “This really means a lot to me. I’m very thankful for this, and I’m thankful for the friends I’ve gotten through this career. It’s been wonderful.”
Koons, who was honored by Enid Kiwanis Club in December, said he financially supports Destiny Rescue every month, so he plans on using the $500 to send “a little extra” to the organization this month and to buy a lifetime fishing license.
Currier said Koons’ reputation is “outstanding” and that it’s an honor to have Koons as a member of EFD.
“We have a disciplined, excellent group of people (at EFD), and Richard might be a little bit more diligent in the rules than most or all, but that’s a good thing,” he said. “We all have a role to play, and he’s definitely a leader on our team and sets the example for the younger guys, sets the standard and helps keep all of us alive.”
Tuttle served in the military for several years before joining EPD in 2015, becoming a detective in 2021.
Tuttle, who was honored by Enid Kiwanis Club on Wednesday, said that although he was recognized as Officer of the Year, 99% of the work is a team effort.
“I don’t think I could have done anything that I got recognition for if it wasn’t for the team I’m currently with and the leadership that I’ve surrounded myself with,” Tuttle said. “I appreciate the opportunity to be up here.”
Skaggs said Tuttle, who has received three life-saving awards, is a vital part of EPD’s investigations and sets an example of what a police officer needs to be.
“He just really stepped up his game over this past year and has been involved in a lot of investigations,” Skaggs said of Tuttle. “His supervisors wrote him up for (Officer of the Quarter), and then he was selected as Officer of the Year. When you work hard and have dedication to the job, this is the outcome.”
