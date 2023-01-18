ENID, Okla. — Two men from Enid Fire Department and Enid Police Department were honored as Firefighter and Officer of the Year on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023.
EFD Assistant Mechanic John Buller and EPD Officer Jeran Jones each received $500 awards from the DeVaughn Foundation.
The awards are in honor of the late Stephen DeVaughn, who dedicated his life to his community and the United States, his brother Dr. Richard DeVaughn said.
Stephen, who died in 2015, was an Eagle Scout, an agent for the U.S. Treasury Department Customs Division and served with the Secret Service on the Personnel Protection Service of President Gerald Ford and as the special agent in charge of the New Orleans, New York City and Criminal Divisions of Custom Enforcement.
After retiring as director of Criminal Investigation in Washington, D.C., Stephen moved to Enid in 2000, where he was involved with Meals on Wheels and served as chairman for both the Police and Fire Civil Service commissions.
“After (Stephen’s) death, we decided to honor him,” Richard DeVaughn said Wednesday during a brief ceremony at EPD. “We set up a fund that is funded forever so that each year, we have a Police Officer of the Year and a Firefighter of the Year.”
Buller, who is from the Enid area, has been with EFD for 27 years, serving as assistant mechanic for the past nine years.
He said he did not expect to be named Firefighter of the Year. Each year, one individual each from EFD’s three shifts is nominated by supervisors, and then the entire department votes to select the Firefighter of the Year.
“It’s an honor to be chosen by your peers, and it’s humbling, as well,” Buller said. “This has been a good job. Like any job, there’s ups and downs, but it’s something I would do again.”
Fire Chief Jason Currier said throughout Buller’s entire career, Buller has “always been the guy everybody can rely on.”
“Anytime there’s work to be done, he’s the first one to jump in, and he’s the last one to sit down,” Currier said. “Besides that, just his personality — he’s compassionate and easygoing, and he’s strong in his faith. Everybody highly respects him, so he’s an easy pick for this award.”
Jones has been with EPD for almost two-and-a-half years, having graduated from the first-ever police academy held at the department.
Like Buller, Jones said he did not expect to be named Officer of the Year.
“It’s an honor,” Jones said. “A lot of hard work went into it, but there was a lot of hard work from the people around me, as well. I’m a product of my environment.”
Each year, EPD chooses Officer of the Quarter, and at the end of the year, administrative staff selects the Officer of the Year from those four.
Police Chief Bryan Skaggs said there were four good candidates this year, with each having “something that was really a standout event.”
“Jeran had responded to a call where a man had a gun down in the basement area and fired shots at the officers, and his quick reactions probably saved some lives that night,” he said of Jones.
Skaggs added that he’s proud of the professionalism and dedication shown by EPD officers.
“Being (short-staffed by 23 officers) — these guys are working their tails off on the street,” he said.
Skaggs also said he appreciates the relationship with the DeVaughn Foundation and Jackson Diamond Jewelers in honoring those recognized every year. Jackson Diamond Jewelers provides rings to each honoree.
“It’s nice to get that pat on the back every now and then,” he said.
