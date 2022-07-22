Enid’s Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year received special rings from Jackson Diamond Jewelers on Thursday afternoon.
Enid Fire Department Lt. Richard Koons and Enid Police Department Detective Walter Tuttle each received a custom-made ring to honor their achievements, courtesy of Curt and Ryan Jackson with the shop.
Both men also were honored as Police and Firefighter of the Year by Enid Kiwanis Club and received $500 awards from Richard DeVaughn in honor of his late brother Stephen DeVaughn.
“It feels like I won the Super Bowl,” Koons, who’s been with EFD for more than 24 years, said while looking at his ring. “I’m honored.”
Tuttle, who has been with EPD since 2015, said he’s “not one for recognition,” preferring to blend more into the background, and although he said it feels good to be a part of a team that recognizes individuals, the work is a team effort.
“Especially with all of the stuff that I got recognized for, because there were always a lot of other guys there,” he said. “If I was alone, I wouldn’t have been able to do the things I did. Those guys definitely deserve a lot of recognition, too.”
Koons is the fourth member of EFD to receive a ring, and Tuttle is the 12th from EPD. The rings are made at Jackson’s, at 205 W. Randolph, and look a little different each year.
This year’s rings took about 10 hours each to make, Ryan Jackson said, and Koons and Tuttle are able to take the rings in at any time to be cleaned.
The Jacksons began giving the rings away in 2010 as a way to recognize what the police officers and firefighters do for the community, giving them something meaningful.
“They deserve the recognition,” Ryan Jackson said. “This is a great city. We’ve got two great departments, and those that stand out each year — we want to recognize them.”
Chiefs Jason Currier and Bryan Skaggs, along with EPD Capts. Tim Jacobi, Scott Miller and Gary Fuxa, were in attendance to watch Koons and Tuttle receive the rings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.