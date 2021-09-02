ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid’s Walk of Fame honorees for 2021 have been announced and will be recognized at a ceremony Sept. 18, along with last year’s honorees.
This year’s Walk of Fame honorees, Kyle Williams and Walter Scheffe — along with 2020’s honorees, Clayton Nolen and Oscar Curtis — will be honored at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Stride Bank Center’s Grand Ballroom.
The 2020 ceremony was postponed last year to provide extra caution on gatherings during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams, a businessman and philanthropist, currently serves as president of Jiffy Trip convenience stores and owns Williams Media Group, which operates the KOFM and KGWA radio stations. He also co-founded Xpress Wellness Urgent Care with his brother, Dr. Scott Williams, in 2013, and oil and gas drilling operator LaMunyon Drilling in 2004.
He and his son, Alex, are also leading development of The District retail corridor at the intersection of Garriott and Cleveland after acquiring the former Lahoma Courts properties several years ago.
Williams’ family and companies also have sponsored The One event set to debut this Christmas holiday season in downtown Enid, as well as the nearby Holidays on Ice skating rink for a second year.
Scheffe, the posthumous honoree for 2021, opened the first of his three Scheffe Prescription Shops in Enid in 1946. A supporter of Scouting for many years, he donated the building on North Grand that is currently the Scouts BSA Cimarron Council Service Center.
Scheffe died in January 2011, having retired several years before.
Nolen is a former city commissioner, speech pathologist, educator and founder of an African-American Male Mentor Program. He worked for Enid Public Schools for 42 years, many of which were spent leading Carver Educational Center.
As Ward 3 city commissioner, Nolen founded the city of Enid’s Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission.
Having retired in 2014, he currently serves on the Truth and Sentencing Advisory Council for four counties.
Curtis, the posthumous honoree for 2020, was a former city commissioner. During his life, he was active in the community on various boards and managed the JCPenney store until retiring in 1979. Curtis died in 2005.
The Enid Walk of Fame award is bestowed upon individuals who have:
• Demonstrated a lifetime of service to the community.
• Made an extraordinary contribution.
• Performed an act of selflessness or statesmanship for Enid.
Past honorees on the Walk of Fame, located in the hallway of the Stride Bank Center, include opera performer Leona Mitchell, late astronaut Owen K. Garriott and former mayor Bill Shewey.
To view information about the Enid Walk of Fame award, past honorees and biographies of both the 2020 and 2021 honorees, go to www.Enid.org/WalkofFame.
