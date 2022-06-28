The United States Secretary of the Interior believed that in the formation of the county seat towns in the newly opened Cherokee Outlet, there should be plenty of room for public meetings and government buildings such as a courthouse.
So, he decreed that four acres be reserved for construction of a courthouse. In addition, if the town was also a land office town, then five acres must be reserved for that purpose.
Such was the beginning of Enid’s five-acre downtown square, and also the beginning of an inter-community battle that pitted the east side of town against the west side of town.
“The five-acre tract, belonging to everybody and to nobody in particular, was used by anyone disposed to stop there temporarily for about any purpose,” said George Rainey, who made the land run and would go on to be Garfield County superintendent of schools from 1904-1913 as well as Enid’s postmaster from 1921-1933 plus the author of many books including The Cherokee Strip.
“It was a general camping place and often presented a varied and motley scene including a group of angry claim contestants standing, spitting and cursing the government.”
Marquis James recalled his father taking him several times to “Bullfights held in a ring in the Enid Square.”
Early east-side dominance
By 1895, nearly all the businesses and shops were located on the east side of the square. The bankers and all the wealthy and notable residents lived on “East Hill “or “Quality Hill,” which is the big hill east on Broadway from downtown. They could figuratively and literally look down on the west side.
A very generous movement was started by parties on the east side to fence the downtown square to improve the quality of Enid by stopping the “campers and problem makers” from using the square.
Rainey further wrote: “ A subscription was circulated among the businessmen of the east side to raise money for that purpose. The petitioners presented the matter to the county commissioners.”
The proposal was they would fence the square at no expense to the county except for $50 for the labor required.
Houston James, an attorney, and father of Marquis James, was chairman of the commissioners.
A story in the Enid Daily Wave of July 6, 1895 read “It is high time that something is done to improve the square . . . that adjunct to the city (the Square) never should have been put there . . . it would be an injustice to the west side to enclose it entirely . . . place them in an awkward position to compete . . . it would be inconvenient to the traveling public. Fence the square by all means, but leave a passage through it.”
The Enid Daily Wave continued with an article called: “Guano Park,” which read “ It is quite evident to a student of health that something will have to be done about Guano Park, supposedly referring to animal excrement.
The Wave has always opposed fencing the square and does not intend to change our course; but something must be done to abate the nuisance which must be apparent to all who desire to use their eyes and mind . . . the county commissioners . . . provide a scavenger . . . to clean the square . . . every two weeks. . . The square . . . . is set aside for county seat purposes . . . the commissioners refuse to use it . . . the homesteaders use it for a corral . . . either keep it clean or fence it….we are opposed to a fence.”
Of course, the east side noted that there was only one business on the west side. The county commissioners approved building a high board fence around the square. Getting to the west side of the square would require an extra half-mile walk for an Enid resident, plus a half-mile back.
The Enid Daily Wave of Sept. 6, 1895, read: “The Wave is very curious as to what use the chick yard fence in the commissioner’s office is intended for. Today we solved the problem. It is to keep Captain Charley Hunter from jumping on Houston James while the board is in session.”
East vs. West -- the war had begun.
Edmund Frantz made the “Run” on Sept. 16, 1893, with 10 wagons of hardware for his business venture. He arrived too late to stake a claim, according to his wife, Grace. Instead, he purchased the lot where Security National Bank is located. He and a friend had to chase off a squatter on his property with “ trusty six-shooters.”
He pitched a tent for his new hardware store. Edmund engaged carpenters to erect his hardware store with the framework in his wagons. He had five brothers, William, Frank, Mont, Walter and Orville. All would become very active in Enid businesses, and Frank would be Oklahoma’s last Territorial Governor. They also organized the first baseball team in the Cherokee Outlet called “The Browns.”
Edmund’s lot became known as the Frantz corner. He hit upon a genius plan to draw business his way. Water was very scarce. The first thing a man wanted coming into town was water for himself and his horses.
So, as George Rainey tells it: “Mr. Frantz dug a well on his corner, put up a windmill and a tank, and had water for everybody. This corner became a famous watering-place.”
Frantz’s business prospered because of the well. (The well site is marked on the sidewalk in front of Security National Bank.) His store was the “only store on the west side of the square.”
Edmund had just fired the first shot in a war he did not know he was in.
The angst of the east-siders
The east side was furious with Edmund for taking business from them. They hastily hatched the plan to build a high fence to block him in and keep their customers on the east side, according to Rainey. Their actions had nothing to do with helping Enid, just to stop Frantz. Marquis James remembered hearing: “Edmund couldn’t make money if they gave him the mint.”
As Grace Frantz stated: “There was a keen rivalry between the property owners on the east and west side of the square.” The east side had handicapped Frantz and literally fenced him in with legal permission of the county commissioners under the cover of bettering the square. The war was won, or so they thought.
Houston James was a good friend of Frantz and still chairman of the board of commissioners. It had not occurred to him or anyone else that the generous contributions of the east side to fence the square had a hidden motive other than to keep out campers. He often dropped in Frantz’s store to chat.
George Rainey related their next meeting: “On James’ visit to his store, Mr. Frantz took occasion to state his case, and ventured to remark, ‘This square belongs to the county, doesn’t it?’ Yes,’ said the commissioner.
“Well, then,” said Mr. Frantz, “What right did these parties have to fence it up this way?’ “Well,” replied the commissioner, “They just assumed the right. Nobody objected and the thing just went by default.”
Mr. Frantz inquired, “What would be the attitude of the commissioners if, some morning, when they came downtown they should find this fence knocked down, especially where E street (Broadway) is?
“We would be tickled to death,” replied James.
A collaboration
Frank Hodgden had a grocery store on the east side of E street, and trade from the west was cut off to him as that from the east was from Frantz. So, Frantz proposed to him that they tear the fence down. The army of two would meet at 3 a.m. the next morning and launch the attack. Frantz arose the next morning, but it seemed Frank overslept as he did not appear.
George Rainey wrote: “Frantz went into his store, wrapped a big gunny sack around a sledge hammer, and stepped out for business. At the first stroke, a four by four went into the air and came down with a crash. Hearing a growl, he turned quickly. . . a big white bulldog seized the gunny sack . . . he tugged . . . back across the street . . . slipped inside his store, leaving the dog outside. At near daybreak, the dog left. Frantz finished the work of tearing down the west side fence. Then he tore down the east side also.
The night watchman, Tom Carr, came rushing up and asked,” What in the world do you think you are doing?”
Frantz replied, “ Why, I am knocking down this fence and opening up this street.”
Grace Frantz said Tom answered,” I guess you have as much right to knock it down as they had to build it.” Then Tom went back on his rounds. Tom summed up how everyone felt.
Mending fences
The war collapsed along with the fence. Edmund received many congratulations for opening the street. What about the fence? Edmund built the first good board sidewalk in Enid along the “opened” Broadway from Independence to Grand. It was literally the uniting of the east and the west on the square.
