Enid Young Professionals is accepting nominations to recognize those who have impacted the Enid community.
Nomination submission forms are available for EYP’s 10 Under 40 event, which will be held in August.
Anyone can nominate a candidate, explaining why they feel the individual deserves to be chosen. Nominations are due May 31 and are available online at www.enidyp.com/10-under-40.html.
These individuals demonstrate qualities of a well-rounded individual who has excelled in multiple areas, including professional and community aspects.
EYP also is taking nominations for the organization’s Social Shaker awards, which honor local individuals, organizations and businesses who have positively impacted EYP’s mission.
The awards have four categories:
• Cultural Collaborator: an individual, group, organization or business that promotes Enid’s arts and culture to young professionals through innovation, economic impact and social awareness.
• Spotlight Shaker: an individual, group, organization or business who acts as a community partner and champion of Enid by working to promote quality of life, retention of top talent and recruitment of the next generation of business and civic leaders.
• The Golden Shaker: past 10 Under 40 recipient who has demonstrated continued commitment to the mission and development of EYP.
• Vibrant Visionary: an individual, group, organization or business who supports entrepreneurial and innovative thinking to grow Enid’s young professional opportunities, involvement and quality of life.
Nominations are due June 25 and also can be submitted online at www.enidyp.com/eyp-social-shakers.html.
EYP President-elect Ali Kirtley said all the awards highlight the people who make a positive impact on Enid’s future as a community.
“I feel it is our responsibility as a community to take time to recognize those individuals, organizations and businesses that are involved and proudly represent Enid,” Kirtley said. “We’re blessed with incredible talent here in Enid, so we ask you to nominate and let them be recognized.”
These awards will also be announced during the 10 Under 40 awards.
