Enid Young Professionals have announced 26 nominees for the 11th Annual 10 Under 40 for 2022.
The ten winners will be announced at the awards luncheon on Aug. 30, starting at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon be held at Stride Bank Center. Tickets are limited and may be purchased through Stride Bank Center or at the door
Nominees for 2022 include Lincoln White, Dense Mechanical; Taylor Blasier, Chisholm Public Schools and Main Street Enid; Joey Armstrong, Equity Financial Group: Allison Miles, Northwest Oklahoma Orthopaedic Clinic; Justin Hunt, Epic Charter Schools; Kat Jeanne, Enid News & Eagle; Jenna Spencer, Visit Enid.
Eldon Campbell, Chisholm Trail Meats; Kandra Patterson, Soul Sisters Energy and Nutrition; Cory Rink, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office; Kristin Patzkowsky, SSM Health Dermatology; Evan Parrish, PT Coupling; Kurt DeVaney, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center; Linda Moau, Mitchell DeClerck, PLLC; Maggie Jackson, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Matthew Johnson, Enid Public Schools; Rachel Goodwin, RAE Creative Studio and Lippard Auctioneers; Shea Mercer, Coolidge Elementary School; Claye Hammock, Collins, Butler & Co. PC; Shuree Hix, Shuree Hix State Farm Agency; Steve Byrum, Byrum Electric; Tonya Snider, Tonya’s Massage and Wellness Spa; Whitney McClure, The Modern Thread; Trent Misak, Enid Regional Development Alliance; Amanda Arndt, Beyond Beauty Salon & Spa and Brianna Kaupke, BK Beauty.
