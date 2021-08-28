ENID, Okla. — Jerred Unruh’s goal as the first full-time chaplain at the Denny Price Family YMCA of Enid is to emphasize the “C” in YMCA.
Unruh, an Enid native, said he was drawn to the role of chaplain at the Y because it gave him a “compelling opportunity” to serve the members, staff and volunteers at the Y, as well as the Enid community.
“I’m all about the advancement of the gospel and want to see God being lived out,” Unruh said. “I’m passionate about Christians living out what God has done in their lives.”
Greg Shamburg, CEO of the Y, said the vision for a chaplain appeared a couple of years ago, and he spent some time talking with other YMCAs and chaplains to piece together the role.
Shamburg said having a chaplain will be a great way to put an emphasis on Christianity at the Y and makes the nonprofit feel like more than just a “swim and gym.”
“It opens up so many doors,” he said. “We have 6,000 members at the Y, so we know there’s a need for ministry or just counseling or help or prayer. It’s just a great opportunity to start with the Y and begin to outreach in the community and other churches and things like that, too.”
Shamburg said he thought Unruh was a great fit for the role, as Unruh is from the area and spent the last 10 years serving the local church as a pastor to several congregations in Enid and Kansas. He also has with his wife, Kerrie, managed Five80 Coffeehouse, owned by Forgotten Ministries, according to a press release from the Y.
Unruh, who started in the position on Aug. 9, said it’s like “ground zero” since he and the position are still new.
“I’ve had several people ask me already, ‘What does that mean? What are you going to be doing,’” Unruh said. “What I’ve been saying is, ‘I’ve been hired to strategically help us as a YMCA live out that Christian mission in everything that we’re doing.’”
Unruh will work with the Christian Emphasis committee to help establish partnerships with congregations and relationships within the community, the release said.
“It seems like the sky’s the limit on ways that you can go about influencing different programs in the Y,” Unruh said, “so I’m looking forward to getting to know members, working with the children’s programs and then all of the potential that comes with sharing life with people.”
Unruh said he would love the opportunity to visit and pray with people. The best ways to reach out to him for his services is to call the Y at (580) 237-4645 or stop by the Y, 415 W. Cherokee.
“Having a chaplain just opens up more of really what the Y should be,” Shamburg said. “It’s a place that anybody can go, and any kind of need, we can help them with, and if we can’t help them, we can find somebody who can.”
