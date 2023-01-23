Enid Writers Club will unveil a plaque commemorating the club's 100th anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in the Marshall Building on the Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus.
The unveiling will be at 11 a.m.
The plaque, hand sculpted by Oklahoma artist Nancy Russell, will be hung inside the Marshall Building. Enid Writers Club was started on the Phillips University campus by professor Roy J. Wolfinger on Jan. 6, 1923. The Phillips University campus is now Northern Oklahoma College Enid.
The public is encouraged to attend. The artist will be present, as will members and memorabilia of the club from the last 100 years.
