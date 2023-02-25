The monthly meeting of Enid Writers Club will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, in room 124 of Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid, Randolph and 30th.

Members will include the unveiling of the plaque presented to NWOSU from Enid Writers Club commemorating their 100th anniversary, with a reception at that same time. The reception is open to the public.

The roll call topic is a 150-word piece, “Describe Being Lost in a Forest.” Enid Writers Club is open to all who aspire to improve their writing and join with like minds. All skill levels and age groups are welcome.

