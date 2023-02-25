The monthly meeting of Enid Writers Club will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, in room 124 of Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid, Randolph and 30th.
Members will include the unveiling of the plaque presented to NWOSU from Enid Writers Club commemorating their 100th anniversary, with a reception at that same time. The reception is open to the public.
The roll call topic is a 150-word piece, “Describe Being Lost in a Forest.” Enid Writers Club is open to all who aspire to improve their writing and join with like minds. All skill levels and age groups are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.