ENID, Okla. — The monthly meeting of the Enid Writers Club will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the conference room at Northwestern Oklahioma State University-Enid, 2922 E. Randolph.

Enid Writers Club is open to all who aspire to improve their writing and join with like minds. All skill levels and age groups are welcome. There will be no program this month in lieu of the annual Christmas party.

Regular meetings will resume on Jan. 13. Masks are required and COVID-19 vaccinations encouraged.

