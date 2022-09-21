Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Enid Writers Club with hold a “100 Years of Writing” workshop Oct. 15, 2022, as it celebrates its centennial, according the group.
The workshop is free to the public, but pre-registration is required by Oct. 7. Lunch is $11. Those wishing to attend can register by email at peggy.chambers@hotmail.com.
Registrants can pick up name badges and snacks at 9 a.m. the day of the workshop at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 518 W. Randolph.
Speakers will begin with Enid attorney Stephen Jones at 10 a.m. talking about the McVeigh/Oklahoma City bombing case print process, from agents to publishers. Jones and Peter Israel are authors of “Others Unknown: The Oklahoma City Bombing Case and Conspiracy,” 2001.
John Biggs speaks at 11:15 a.m. on “Magic Realism,” the role of magical thinking in the human condition and in literature. His books include “Shiners,” which won the Oklahoma Writers Federation Inc. award for best published book in 2017, “Clementine — A Song for the End of the World” and “Sacred Alarm Clock.”
Following a boxed lunch at 12:15 p.m., which must be ordered and paid for in advance, keynote speaker Rilla Askew will speak at 1:45 p.m. on “Facts, Freedom, and Fancy: Research & Imagination in Historical Fiction.” Her books include “Fire in Beulah,” “Harpsong,” “Kind of Kin” and “Most American: Notes from a Wounded Place.” Her most recent novel, “Prize for the Fire,” is about early modern reformist and writer Anne Askey, who was burned as a heretic at Smithfield in 1546.
