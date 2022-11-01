Enid Writers Club is sponsoring a short story writing contest for all graduating seniors in Garfield County.
The winner will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship to be given directly to their choice of university, college or to CareerTech school. The scholarship is funded by St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
The genre is the author's choice, but the submission must be PG13 with a maximum of ,2000 words. The contest opens on Jan. 30, 2023, and submissions must be postmarked no later than Feb. 24, 2023.
The page size is 8.5 inches by 11 inches, with 1-inch margins. Type must be Times New Roman, 12 point and double spaced.
The cover page must include name, story name, word count, address, email address and phone number. Page numbers must be in the top, right-hand corner with no other identifying marks. The story is to be submitted to Enid Writers Club % St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 518 W. Randolph, Enid, OK 73701. For more information, contact John Toles at St. Matthew’s Church or Peggy Chambers, president of Enid Writers Club at peggy.chambers@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.