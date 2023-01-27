ENID, Okla. — Enid Writers Club marked its 100th anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, by unveiling a plaque in the Marshall Building on the campus of Northern Oklahoma College Enid.
The club was started at Phillips University by Professor Roy J. Wolfinger on Jan. 6, 1923. NOC took over the campus after Phillips closed in the late-1990s.
Enid Writers Club President Peggy Chambers led Thursday’s presentation.
“We are so fortunate the writers club still exists today and we can hang this plaque in Marshall Hall where the club started,” Chambers said.
The plaque was hand-sculpted by Oklahoma artist Nancy Russell, who donated the plaque to the club.
“I’m excited to do work people need, want and appreciate,” Russell said. “It is special to have it in a public place.”
“This seems a fitting place for the plaque,” said Paul Bowers, a teacher of English, creative writing and communication at NOC Enid.
He had students attend the event as did NOC teacher Melanie Spurlock, who teaches a writing class and English composition.
Enid Writers Club currently meets in Room 124 at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid in on the first Thursday of the month from September through May.
The club along, along with St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, sponsors a $1,000 scholarship each year for a graduating senior who will be attending college.
The club also sponsors Authorfest at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County on April 15. Local writers can come and talk about their works and sell their books to the public.
“We are a very supportive group of writers and encourage each other to enter contests and go to workshops,” Chamber said.
For more information about Enid Writers Club, call Chambers at (580) 554-1956.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.