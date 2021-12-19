ENID, Okla. — Several businesses and organizations in the Enid area were recognized as family-positive workplaces this week.
The Potts Family Foundation’s Family-Positive Workplace program recognizes employers that have policies in place that allow employees to easily balance their family lives with their work lives and fulfill both their family and work obligations.
In late-October, the foundation hosted a virtual awards ceremony for the 2020 and 2021 recipients, and this past week, certificates and awards in three categories — for commitment, achievement and excellence — were presented to the businesses and organizations.
Tree Kelley, interim executive director of Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, said it’s an honor to be recognized for efforts made to become more family positive, including creating a private room for nursing others.
“We just took a look at our facility and looked at what we could do to better support our staff,” Perkins said.
In addition to YFS, other recipients of the 2021 FPW award in Enid included Collins, Butler & Co., Enid Public Schools, Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
Dan Schiedel, CEO and executive director of United Way, who serves as the president of the PFF’s board and handed out the awards, said some of the things that make businesses and employers “family-positive” include having flexible work schedules, child care and family leave options.
“The family-positive policies are the core of your organization — the philosophy of the workplace — and they’re also a great way to recruit and retain new employees,” he said.
Lt. Veronica Padilla, with the Garfield County Detention Facility, said that it’s important that family-positive policies are in place so employees can tend to their own family matters.
“Family always comes first, and … we are one big family here at work, so we just try to help each other out as best as we can,” Padilla said.
