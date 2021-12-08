ENID, Okla. — A 29-year-old Enid woman bitten on the arms by three loose dogs Tuesday afternoon is recovering in an Oklahoma City hospital.
According to an incident report from Enid Police Department, officers responded at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of East Randolph in reference to an animal bite.
The woman, who was reported to have been walking home at the time, told an Enid Animal Welfare officer on scene that three pit bulls chased her across the street and bit her. At the time of the report, the EPD officer did not know if the dogs had escaped from the yard, if the woman had gone into the yard or if they were let out by someone.
An animal bite report lists the dogs' breeds as two heeler mixes and one heeler.
The woman had "major damage to her arms" and was transported via helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where a spokesperson said her condition was good and stable Wednesday morning.
According to the animal bite report, the Animal Welfare officer spoke with the dogs' owner, who said none of the five animals on the property have city tags as required by law.
The Animal Welfare officer said the three dogs would need to be impounded, and the owner transported all three to the shelter and signed them over to Animal Welfare.
The dogs are going to be euthanized so testing can be done for rabies, according to EPD.
The owner was issued a citation for each of the two remaining adult dogs on the property for failure to license animals, and the incident report states the owner also was issued three citations each for animals running at large and dangerous and potentially dangerous dogs.
