ENID, Okla. — Cynthia Ridgeway Smith recently was honored by the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution with a certificate as a DAR Woman in History.
“I was surprised and felt very honored,” Smith said.
The Enid Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 110th anniversary with a luncheon at Grace Place and surprised Smith, Enid DAR Chapter regent, with her honor.
Twenty-three members attended the luncheon along with several state officers, including State Regent Nancy Lisle and Vice President General Sue Allen.
“We were delighted to spring the surprise on Cynthia Smith,” Faye Kiryakakis said.
An article from the Enid News & Eagle was sent to Connie Tate, American history state chair, to get national approval for Smith’s award.
The organization was founded in 1890 with the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. More than one million members have been admitted since its founding.
A plaque in Smith’s honor will be in DAR Constitution Hall among other Women of History like Clara Barton and Susan B. Anthony. DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C.’s largest concert hall, welcomes over half a million patrons each year. The hall opened in 1929, and was designed to house DAR’s national headquarters and the annual DAR convention. DAR Constitution Hall was designated a National Historic Landmark Building in 1985.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.