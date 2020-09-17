A 28-year-old Enid woman was arrested Tuesday morning following a short pursuit when she fled from a traffic stop on the city’s east side.
Officer Geoffrey McBride stopped Emily Jean Owings Sindt in the 300 block of East Elm about 9 a.m. Tuesday when he saw she wasn’t wearing her seatbelt.
The woman explained it was her birthday, had lost her license and told the officer she had to “poop,” according to an EPD post on Facebook.
A check with dispatch found Sindt’s license was revoked and she had warrants out of Woods and Grant counties. While waiting for this information, McBride saw the woman bouncing up and down in her seat and heard her yell several more times that she had to “poop.”
McBride said if the two counties wouldn’t extradite she would be cited and released if she could find a ride, according to the Facebook post.
Sindt was speaking with Officer Tom Rhyne when dispatch radioed Woods County would extradite. Sindt then revved her engine, cursed the officers at the scene and sped away with her tires squealing, according to the Facebook post.
She led officers on a pursuit for several blocks, reaching speeds of 70 mph in a 30 mph zone, past an elementary school, through an intersection with a four-way stop before stopping at 16th and Randolph.
Sindt was taken into custody by Officers Andy Morris and McBride. During an inventory of her vehicle, a glass meth pipe with a burnt residue inside was found, according to EPD.
She was booked on complaints of eluding, reckless driving, driving under suspension, no seat belt, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
