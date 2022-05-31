EL RENO, Okla. — An Enid woman was involved in a collision with a motorcycle Monday evening, May 30, 2022, a mile east of El Reno in Canadian County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Jennifer Moreland, 26, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry west on Oklahoma 66 at 7:52 p.m. when the OHP report states she drove through the stop sight at Banner Road and struck a 2004 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by Christopher Hoppis, 30, of Mustang, who was turning on to the highway after stopping.
Hoppis was admitted to St. Anthony’s Hospital in El Reno in good condition with a leg injury. Moreland was not injured, according to the report.
OHP lists the condition of the drivers as normal and the cause of the collision as failure to stop. Moreland was wearing a seatbelt, and Hoppis was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.