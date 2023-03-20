CHANDLER, Okla. — An Enid resident was involved in an accident that killed a Sapulpa man Sunday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Katherine Donaldson, 21, was not injured in the crash, which occurred just after 2 p.m. on 1-44 Turner Turnpke, four miles west of Chandler in Lincoln County, according to the OHP.
The accident involved pedestrian Ian Spann, 19, who was pronounced dead on the scene due to massive injuries sustained during the collision, and two vehicles, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Donaldson and a 2011 GMC Acadia driven by Jarrett Warwick, 21, of Amarillo, Texas, who was uninjured, the OHP states.
The condition of both drivers appeared normal, the OHP report states, and the cause of the collision is under investigation, with no narrative included on the report.
Seat belts were equipped and in use by both drivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.