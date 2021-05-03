DOVER, Okla. — An Enid woman was in critical condition following an accident Sunday near Dover while she was fleeing from a Kingfisher County deputy, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The 41-year-old woman, whose name was withheld pending next-of-kin notification, was flown by AirEvac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in critical condition for arm, leg and internal trunk injuries, according to an OHP report.
The woman was driving a 2008 Buick Enclave west on County Road 270, 5.5 miles east and one mile south of Dover, at 4:51 p.m. and was being pursued by a deputy, the report said.
The vehicle went off the road to the left, went airborne, hit a tree and then came to a rest in the road, according to the report. The woman was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before Kingfisher Fire Department extricated her.
Seat belts were equipped but not in use, the report states. The woman’s condition at the time of the accident remains under investigation, and the cause was unsafe speed, according to the report.
