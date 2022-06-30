KINGFISHER, Okla. — An Enid woman was injured Thursday in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 81 near Kingfisher.
Paula Eileen Howard, 75, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with a head injury, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 81 at the intersection with County Road 750, about 2 miles north of Kingfisher.
According to the report, Howard was driving a 2015 Honda Civic north on U.S. 81 when she entered a curve on the highway and went off the road to the left. Her vehicle rolled one and one-half times, coming to rest on its top in the center median.
The report lists her condition at the time of the accident as apparently normal and the cause as under investigation. She was wearing a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.