FAIRMONT, Okla. — An Enid woman was injured Friday morning, March 10, 2023, in a one-vehicle wreck on 114th, about 5 miles south of Fairmont near Wood Road, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Rachel Renee De Los Reyes, 39, was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in stable condition with head, arm and trunk injuries, according to an OHP report.
De Los Reyes was driving a 2014 Nissan Armada south on South 114th when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left, striking the east side of the bridge railing and rolling a half time, coming to rest on its top, the report states.
The condition of the driver was listed as “apparently sleepy” and the cause of the collision is “medical condition,” the report states.
Seat belts were equipped and in use, according to the OHP.
