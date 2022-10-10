KREMLIN, Okla. — An Enid woman was hospitalized and three others treated and released following a two-vehicle collision at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Keowee Road, two miles west of Kremlin, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Tashanna Lynn Armstrong, 40, was flown from the scene to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with internal trunk injuries. She was listed in stable condition, according to an OHP report.
Armstrong was a passenger in a 2021 Toyota Camry driven by Jacob Alan Armstrong, 41, also of Enid that was southbound on U.S. 60 and struck a 2022 Lexis LL, driven by Yinliu Shi, 42, of Flushing, N.Y., that was east on Keowee and failed to yield at a stop sign, according to the OHP.
Shi, Jacob Armstrong and his other passenger, a 4-year-old boy, were all treated and released at Enid hospitals, according to the report.
Seatbelts were equipped and in use in both vehicles, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.