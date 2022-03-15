Enid News & Eagle
LAHOMA, Okla. — An Enid woman was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after being injured Tuesday, March 15, in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 412 and Oklahoma 132.
Beth Elaine Young, 55, was flown by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. She was admitted in critical condition with trunk, arm, leg and head injuries.
The accident happened at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday.
Four other people were treated at Enid hospitals and released, according to the report.
According to the OHP report, Robert Curtis Rutledge, 34, of Enid, was driving a 2015 Honda Accord north on Oklahoma 132 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 412. His vehicle was hit by a 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by Jamie Mair Sponsel, 38, of Lahoma. Rutledge’s car spun three-quarters of a time, while Sponsel’s vehicle rolled one-quarter of a time, coming to rest on the driver’s side, according to the report.
Young was a passenger in Rutledge’s car. Rutledge was taken to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where he was treated and released, according to the report.
Sponsel and her passengers, Dwayne Michael Sponsel, 38, of Lahoma, and a juvenile girl all were taken by private vehicle to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, according to the report. They all were treated and released.
Rutledge’s condition was listed on the report as sleepy, and the cause of the accident was listed as failure to stop at a stop sign.
Seat belts were in use by everyone involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.