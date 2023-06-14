ENID, Okla. — A 29-year-old Enid woman has been accused of leaving bruises on two children after spanking them with a belt.
Serena Rodgers was charged with two felony counts of child abuse on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department Officer Bruno Davis responded to the station around 8:30 p.m. on June 5, 2023, in regard to a child abuse report and, upon arrival there, met with a woman and an 11-year-old girl.
The girl said Rodgers had hit her with a belt, causing bruising to the inside of her right thigh and to the outside of her left thigh. The affidavit states Davis also observed what appeared to be five smaller bruises in the pattern of a hand grabbing onto the girl’s thigh hard enough to leave behind bruises.
Davis stated in the affidavit that the bruises were consistent with the size and shape of a belt later located at Rodgers’ residence on East Ash.
The girl said her 7-year-old brother was hit with the belt, as well, and had bruises along his arm, according to the affidavit.
Davis went to the East Ash residence and spoke with Rodgers, who said she had spanked both children with the belt and that she knew she’d left two bruises on the girl and one bruise on the boy, the affidavit states.
While at the residence, Davis observed that the boy had three bruises along his left arm that were of a similar size as the belt, according to the affidavit.
Rodgers’ bond was set at $10,000, and it was posted on June 7, 2023. Her arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
