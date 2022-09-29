ENID, Okla. — A 29-year-old Enid woman is facing a child abuse charge after allegedly hitting a teenager with a belt and an extension cord for "sneaking out," "talking to boys" and grades dropping.
Maria Diaz was charged with the single felony count Wednesday after being arrested on Sept. 22. Her bond, which was set at $50,000, was posted on Monday.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, detectives with Enid Police Department responded on Sept. 22 to a residence on Margaret Circle in reference to child abuse and spoke with Diaz and a 14-year-old girl.
According to the affidavit, Diaz confronted the teenager on Sept. 20 and began hitting her with an extension cord on her back and buttocks. The detective asked Diaz if she still had the extension cord. Diaz showed it to them, and it was photographed and seized.
Detectives made contact with Department of Human Services, who had spoken with the teenager and took photographs of her injuries, which included "multiple injuries on her back and a large bruise on her buttocks," according to the affidavit. The injuries on her back were "small in width but long."
A sergeant asked Diaz to go the the police station to speak further, but she said she would speak at the residence, according to the affidavit. A Miranda Warning was read to Diaz, but she stated she wanted to remain silent as she did not understand it. Diaz was then placed under arrest on a complaint of child abuse.
EPD made contact with a man at the residence, who told a detective the 14-year-old had been sneaking out with boys and said Diaz read text messages on the girl's phone in reference to being at a bar.
The man said Diaz then started to whip the girl with a belt when she tried to kick her and run away. At one point, the man said he took the belt from Diaz and told her to go outside before he left.
The man said Diaz swung an extension cord but did not hit her with it because it was too long, according to the affidavit.
During a forensic interview, the teenager said she had been getting into trouble. When asked what happens when she gets in trouble, the girl said she gets hit with a belt and that she also gets hit with a flyswatter, shoes and an extension cord, which occurred Sept. 20.
The girl said on Sept. 20, Diaz went through her phone and found out about her going to a bar, but the girl stated the bar she and her friends went to was actually the bowling alley's old bar space, which is now an arcade, according to the affidavit.
The girl said she wasn't sure how many times she was hit but that she was hit on the back, arms and buttocks. The girl said the man was "just sitting there watching" while this happened.
According to the affidavit, the girl said Diaz took away her bed and made her sleep with just a pillow that night. The teenager also said she had marks on her body from the extension cord, that she was clothed during the incident.
