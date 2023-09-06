ENID, Okla. — A 38-year-old Enid woman was killed in a three-vehicle collision that occurred at noon Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in the 2700 block of East Willow.
Jordana Yvette Fuselier was transported from the scene to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Enid Police Department.
Fuselier was eastbound on Willow in a 2008 Dodge 1500 pickup when she struck a westbound 1999 International, driven by Patrick Deal, 59, of Edmond, according to EPD.
Deal said Fuselier’s vehicle was in his lane when it struck the semi he was driving, according to EPD. Deal said he swerved to the right prior to impact and the Dodge 1500 struck the trailer’s tandem axles.
Fuselier’s truck lost its left wheel and then struck a 2014 Dodge Avenger, driven by 59-year-old Russell Pothuisje, of Enid, which was westbound behind the International. The pickup rolled after the collision with the Avenger, and Fuselier was ejected from her vehicle, according to EPD.
Deal and Pothuisje did not suffer any major injuries in the crash, according to EPD.
The collision remains under investigation.
