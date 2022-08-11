Enid Police Department has arrested a woman who is accused of harboring two teens who ran away from Payne County Youth Shelter in Stillwater in January.
Kassandra Harris, 31, of Enid, was arrested Aug. 4 on a complaint of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to authorities, she is the noncustodial parent of one of the boys, who are both 13 and were in Oklahoma Department of Human Services custody.
A tip to Stillwater Police Department reported the boys were in Enid. The Enid News & Eagle is not naming the boys because they are juveniles, although they previously were named by other news sources when they were reported missing.
“We immediately notified Enid Police Department, and they responded to the address of their last known location, but were unable to locate them that day," according to an SPD news release. "EPD responded back to the address on Aug. 4. They were able to locate the runaways and arrest the mother who was actively trying to hide the children from law enforcement."
According to an Enid Police Department report by Officer Neal Storey, officers went to a house at 2713 W. Broadway for a welfare check after receiving a report from SPD about the boys.
After making contact with Harris, Storey asked her what children were living in her house, and Harris said none, according to the report. Storey then asked about her son, and Harris said "she has not seen him since he was in DHS." When asked about the other boy, Harris said "she did not know who he was, only that he had runaway with her son," according to the report.
While they were talking, another officer called over the radio and said he saw juveniles in the back yard. Officers then went into the back yard and found two boys, identified as the boys missing from Stillwater, according to the report.
Harris acted "very theatrical" when seeing the boys, according to the report, asking "where have you been?"
During continued conversations, Harris asked her son "how long they had been in the home," and he responded one week, according to the report. She also asked where else he had been, and he replied, "places."
According to a story in the Stillwater News Press, SPD announced in June it was searching for the boys.
The boys had been missing since Jan. 13, when they were last seen when they got off a bus at Stillwater Middle School and walked toward a wooded area west of the school.
A caseworker working with one of the boys, told the Stillwater newspaper that during a visit Jan. 10, the boy said he enjoyed his current environment and appeared to be fine, according to the News Press article.
She also told the newspaper, staff members at Payne County Youth Shelter told her the boys started acting out on Jan. 12, grabbing extra snacks and attempting to get a phone.
The next day, police were notified by shelter staff that the boys hadn’t attended their classes, according to the News Press. A school resource officer was contacted by school staff and made aware of the situation, SPD Public Information Officer T.J. Low wrote.
In June, the caseworker told the News Press one of the boys had been seen in the Enid area. The other boy communicated with his cousin and girlfriend via Snapchat after he ran away, according to the newspaper article.
Low told the News Press in June that SPD had been “following up on leads” on the boys' whereabouts.
Low told the News Press that SPD typically doesn't release juvenile information unless they know the child is in danger.
“It is not common for us to send out juvenile information and pictures unless we feel they’re in immediate danger,” Low said. “Due to the information we had, we didn’t feel as if they were in danger.”
After exhausting all leads, SPD announced publicly it was seeking information on the boys.
Harris pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect on Oct. 23, 2020, according to online court records. She received a 10-year suspended sentence.
The Stillwater News Press contributed to this story.
