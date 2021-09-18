The beginnings of the Cherokee Strip Celebration started early Saturday, September 18 with the Enid Walk of Fame Ceremony.
The 2020 and 2021 honored individuals gathered at the Stride Bank Center to receive their recognition and unveil their plaques. Forty-three people previously have been recognized on the Walk of Fame.
Inductees for 2020 are Clayton Nolen and Oscar Curtis, with 2021 inductees including Walter Scheffe and Kyle Williams.
The Enid Walk of Fame award is bestowed upon individuals who have:
• Demonstrated a lifetime of service to the community.
• Made an extraordinary contribution.
• Performed an act of selflessness or statesmanship for Enid.
Curtis, the posthumous honoree for 2020, was a former city commissioner. During his life, he was active in the community on various boards and managed the JCPenney store until retiring in 1979. Curtis died in 2005.
Scheffe, the posthumous honoree for 2021, opened the first of his three Scheffe Prescription Shops in Enid in 1946. A supporter of Scouting for many years, he donated the building on North Grand that currently is the Scouts BSA Cimarron Council Service Center.
Patrick Ferrell, a friend of Scheffe’s, stood in place for Scheffe to receive his award.
Present to receive their awards were Nolen and Williams.
Nolen, a former city commissioner, speech pathologist and educator thanked God and his parents. He shared that his attitude always has been about helping people. He said he loves seeing his former students, as they come up to thank him, and he reminds them that they already had what is takes in them and that he just brought it out in them.
Nolen thanked those who chose to honor him, quoting the song, “Give Me My Flowers,” by the late Rev. James Cleveland, saying, “Give me my flowers while I yet live.”
Williams, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, thanked God, sharing his deep humility upon being honored. He thanked his family for all of the love, support and fun.
“I love our community. I am humbled and just want to say, 'thank you,”' he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.