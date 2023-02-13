ENID, Okla. — Voters in Enid and elsewhere in Northwest Oklahoma will go to the polls Tuesday to decide several issues.
In Enid, voters will determine three new members of the city commission.
Candidates are:
• Mayor: David Mason and Jayme Wright Latta. All Enid eligible voters may vote in this race.
• Ward 1: incumbent Jerry Allen and Judd Blevins. Only eligible voters in Ward 1 may vote in this race.
• Ward 2: incumbent Derwin Norwood and challengers Doug Boyle and Kyle Hockmeyer. Only eligible voters in Ward 2 may vote in this race.
Terms for those elected will begin officially May 1. If a runoff election is needed in the Ward 2 race, it will be held April 4.
Four school districts in the area will have bond issues, Fairview, Garber, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Waynoka.
Fairview Public Schools patrons will decide two bond proposals totaling $2 million.
Proposition I is worth $1.84 million and would fund Chamberlain Middle School renovations, synthetic turf for the football field and new band uniforms.
Proposition II would be for $160,000 to replace the district’s 25-year-old activity bus.
Garber Public Schools patrons also will decide two propositions.
Proposition I is worth $6.095 million and would provide money for a new fieldhouse, band uniforms, track equipment, expansion of the school's cafeteria, technology equipment districtwide, elementary school playground equipment new roofs on some buildings and other projects.
Proposition II is $600,000 for new buses.
Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools patrons will decide a $500,000 transportation bond issue.
The bond would pay for new buses and a new Suburban-type vehicle.
Waynoka Public School patrons will decide a $7.865 million bond issue for construction projects.
Plans for the bond issue include building a track with an artificial surface, an indoor batting facility, softball and track concessions, restrooms and storage. In addition, the oldest building on campus will be knocked down and a new science lab and technology classroom for the STEM program will be built.
School bond issues require a 60% super-majority to pass.
Voters in the Pond Creek-Hunter Public Schools district will decide who will fill an unexpired term for the Office 5 school board seat.
Candidates are Jay Miller, Megan Vinson and Micah Barr.
In Blaine County, voters will decide whether to make a current quarter-percent sales tax, which benefits county fire departments, permanent, or if it should be voted on every other year.
