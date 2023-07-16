ENID, Okla.— The once barren yard of Charles and Sandra Annis is now marked by a black flag pole and a vibrant American flag.
The black poles are signature to National Veterans Flagpoles United, an organization that presents flags and flagpoles to veterans across Oklahoma.
“I served 20 years myself,” Cale Grauberger, the president of National Veterans Flagpoles United said. “So, it’s just a way for me to continue my service. Because if I had it my way, I would still be in the military.”
Yesterday was the Annises’ turn to receive recognition for their efforts.
But a presentation for the Enid residents originally was not on the agenda for Grauberger and his team of volunteers.
One for the couple’s neighbor was.
After Grauberger approached the neighbor about receiving a flagpole and flag, she told him she was relocating to Las Vegas, Nev., and would not be able to enjoy the flagpole if it was installed at her current Enid residence.
She suggested Grauberger reach out to her neighbors, a couple who served in the Army.
Charles is a Korean War veteran who worked as a mechanic, and Sandra worked as a nurse. The couple met at Fort Sam Houston and raised five children together. Grandchildren sat on their laps as they watched a team of volunteers install a permanent reminder of their community’s appreciation for its veterans.
Serving one’s country was not the only thing celebrated at the flagpole presentation and ceremony.
The day marked 58 years of marriage for the couple, who joked playfully with each other throughout the ceremony. Sandra said the key to their marriage was patience and communication in a Facebook Live interview with Grauberger.
“They all have their own story,” Grauberger said. “You know, there’s never the same story, and I end the interview on Facebook Live with one question: I ask that veteran, ‘What does that flagpole mean to you?’ And you never get the same response, but you always get the same reaction. They all tear up. You know, they start to cry and they say, you know, this flag stands for freedom. It stands for what I stood for.”
Charles broke ground for the flagpole installation before Grauberger’s volunteers began assembling the pole. The group saluted the flag as it climbed the pole.
Grauberger said the flag once was flown from a Blackhawk helicopter above the skies of Oklahoma, which gives it a unique ambiance and history. After the ceremony, the flag was properly folded by two attending veterans, and Grauberger explained the meaning of each fold aloud to the audience of family, volunteers and media gathered outside the Annis residence.
After the Annises’ ceremony, National Veterans Flagpoles United installed poles for two more local veterans.
Although the organization primarily celebrates Oklahoma veterans, Grauberger said he hopes to expand in the future.
“Eventually, I would, before I die, I would like to see a chapter in every state,” Grauberger said. “And then that way, they can take care of veterans long after I’m gone.”
