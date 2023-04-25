Enid will observe the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, at the Gazebo on the north lawn for the Courthouse.
The event will be from 11:55 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Several faith and community leaders will participate in the event, including Bob Osborn, Grace Care; Darrel Floyd, Enid superintendent; Patrick Anderson, former state senator; Wilbur Flynn, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church.
Also, Jerald Gilbert, City of Enid; Duane McCrory, wing chaplain Vance Air Force Base; Matt Lohman, Hope Outreach; Mike Sommerfield, pastor of Grace Mennonite Church and Erik Granberg, pastor of North Garland Church of Christ.
The prayer gathering will represent numerous churches and ministries in Enid and is not affiliated with any one denomination. All people are encouraged to attend and pray.
The National Day of Prayer has roots dating back to 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a day of “humiliation, fasting and prayer.” In 1952, a joint resolution of Congress signed by President Harry Truman declared an annual National Day of Prayer, and every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer Proclamation.
In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Ronald Reagan permanently setting the date for the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday of each May.
