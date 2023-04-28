ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Travel Industry Association is holding a Tourism and Travel Summit May 10, 2023, in Enid.
The event, hosted by Visit Enid, will be 1-5:30 p.m. at Stride Bank Center. It will feature workshops, as well as a town hall hosted by Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
Rob Houston, director of Visit Enid, said there are four tourism summits held each year throughout the state. Enid last hosted one in 2018 and will host the first one of the year. There will be one in Elk City the week after the Enid summit, followed by one in Lawton and one in Tulsa in the fall.
"The purpose of these summits is just to educate folks on what tourism is and how it can benefit your community," Houston said. "The first workshop we are doing has three local entrepreneurs, but we're not specifically saying how great it is for Enid. What we're trying to do is show how you can bring new life to your community by doing some of these things. It might not be as grandiose as 'The One,' but you have those people in your communities and how can they get involved in trying to do some things that are great for their city."
The first workshop being held will feature three Enid entrepreneurs: Kelly Tompkins of Hive Appeal, which is responsible for numerous murals in Enid; Kyle Williams, president of Jiffy Trip and Williams Media Group, which brings "The One" celebration to town; and Lafe Coldwater, owner and operator of Enid Axe.
"Those are all three different folks that are all doing things that are fabulous for lifting the image up of our community," Houston said. "The focus on that is you can do this in your community too, we're an example but here's how you can do the same type of things, maybe not on the same scale as Enid, but you can do some of these things in your community."
The second workshop will feature Chris Fox, of Norman, who specializes in branding and promoting that brand. Pinnell will speak about tourism around the state and Northwest Oklahoma and then will be available for a short period of networking.
The event requires pre-registration, and the cost is $45 for the whole event or $25 to hear Pinnell speak and network with him. Those interested in registering can do so at otia.info, or Houston said those interested can stop by Visit Enid and can be aided in registering there.
"We feel it's a very well-rounded day for tourism and the benefit to Enid is that it is coming here, we have the lieutenant governor coming here and promoting things tourism and trying to get that word out explaining what tourism is all about," Houston said.
