ENID, Ok. — Aspiring radio operators will have the chance to attend an Amateur Radio event at Crosslin Park on June 26.
Enid Amateur Radio Club is hosting its annual field day, which focuses on the benefits of amateur radio operators — also called “hams” — during local emergencies and disasters. At Crosslin, Enid’s radio club will set up emergency stations to demonstrate the capabilities of the equipment and information about how to become a radio operator, according to a press release.
During 2020’s event, more than 35,000 amateur radio operators took part. The event is part of a Amateur Radio Week, sponsored by the National Association for Amateur Radio. The goal is to develop awareness about the necessities of amateur radio and recruit potential operators.
The event will take place at Crosslin Park, 1520 W. Oxford. People can visit the park 1-5 p.m. June 26 to take part in the field day.
