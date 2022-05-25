Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Forty-four grants to fund classroom school supplies were awarded to Enid Public School teachers from Oklahoma State Department of Education.
The total of all of the grants for the Classroom Learning and School Supplies (CLASS) program funded at EPS were valued at $38,210.05, according to the district.
OSDE used federal pandemic relief funds to partner with DonorsChoose, awarding public school teachers with grants up to $800 each.
The program opened on Feb. 4 for teachers to apply, and the $6 million set aside for funding was given away in three days.
Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of public education, directed the funding after a statewide teacher’s survey showed the need for assistance in funding classroom tools.
Haley Batchelder, first-grade teacher at Hayes Elementary School, received a grant for flexible seating.
“I have seen an increase in productivity, focus and responsibility,” Batchelder said. “I am so grateful to have these tools to further differentiate learning in my classroom.”
Another grant funded a rolling book cart featuring books in Brenna Dunham’s English classroom at Enid High School.
“After two years of primarily virtual and digital learning I wanted to give my students the opportunity to get books and utensils back in their hands,” Dunham said. “The CLASS grant allowed me to do more interactive and hands-on activities in my ELA classroom.”
Additional funding was provided by donors giving to projects through DonorsChoose.
EPS Curriculum Director Kristen Jones said grants would make a difference for more than 4,000 students.
“Our EPS teachers are always looking for ways to engage students in the classroom and grants are one way we can fund those initiatives,” Jones said. “I’m excited that EPS was able to take advantage of this opportunity and that students benefitted as a result.”
