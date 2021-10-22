ENID, Okla. — Enid Symphony Orchestra is looking for vocalists for its performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”
Rehearsals will begin at 2 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the Joan Allen Symphony Hall at Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. The rehearsal time for Nov. 7 is to be determined, but rehearsals on Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 are both scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
The dress rehearsal is at 2 p.m. Nov. 27, followed by the performance from 7-8:30 p.m in the Joan Allen Symphony Hall.
Douglas Newell, music director of Enid Symphony Orchestra, will direct the group, called the Enid Symphonic Choir. Newell said anybody high school-age and older with an interest is welcome to show up to rehearsals for the choir.
“We’re looking for people who enjoy singing in a church choir or singing in a college or high school choir who want to come,” Newell said.
Newell estimates he has conducted “Messiah,” composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741, about 20 or more times.
“It’s one of those great works in that there’s always something new to discover,” Newell said. “It’s always an exciting piece to perform.”
Anyone interested in signing up for Enid Symphonic Choir, or those wanting more information, can email enidsymphony@aol.com. Newell said there are normally between 40 and 60 choir members.
Vocalists are asked to bring their own scores, preferably Watkins-Shaw editions, which can be purchased online.
Tickets for Handel’s “Messiah” can be bought online. Prices are $20 for adults and $10 for students, with a $1 processing fee per ticket.
