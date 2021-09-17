The songs of Carole King and James Taylor will flow over Government Springs Park on Sunday, October 3, at 5 p.m. as the Enid Symphony Orchestra led by Music Director Douglas Newell will present a sunset concert of You’ve Got a Friend featuring Kirsti Manna and Jonathan Birchfield.
Longtime friends and collaborators, hit songwriter Kirsti Manna and traveling troubadour Jonathan Birchfield capture the essence of friendship through music with their dynamic performances.
With stylistic comparisons to Carole King and James Taylor, audiences enjoy Manna's unique artistry on piano and vocals with Burchfield's velvet-toned vocals and guitar. The duo takes their audiences back with favorites like, “How Sweet It Is”, “Carolina in My Mind”, “I Feel the Earth Move”, and of course, the incomparable, “You’ve Got a Friend”.
Manna and Birchfield have shared the stage with such artists as Brooks and Dunn, Ray Charles, Jimmy Buffet, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. They have also appeared on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.
Manna's six-week Billboard #1 smash hit "Austin" introduced Blake Shelton (of NBC's "The Voice) to country radio. Besides being a Nashville-based songwriter, publisher, and producer, she's an actress with numerous credits that include creating and starring in her own national children's TV show, "Kirsti's Manor" viewed by 34 million homes.
She is also the co-writer/co-publisher for Big & Rich's rocking hit, "Loud" (WB/Nashville). Artists such as Gretchen Wilson (Sony/Nashville), Colt Prather (Sony/Nashville), Cowboy Crush (Curb/Nashville) and many others have recorded her songs.
Known as the go-to person for inspiration information empowering girls and women io find their creative voice, in 2008 she launched "Songwriter Girl" and "Songwriter Girl Camps".
Manna is a writer and publisher member of ASCAP, a voting member of the CMA and NARAS (The Grammys) and also a pro member of NSAI and Nashville Publisher Network. She holds a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Youngstown State University and has received two RIAA Certified Gold awards, the ASCAP #1 and NSAI #1 Awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.