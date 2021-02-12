Enid News & Eagle
Enid Symphony Orchestra’s concert featuring Cecilia’s Muse, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.
“The ESA Board of Directors and I have made a decision to postpone this weekend’s scheduled ESO concert featuring Cecilia’s Muse due to the extended weather pattern in our area,” said ESO Maestro Douglas Newell. “The safety of our season subscribers is our greatest concern. The performance will be rescheduled for the late spring.”
Upcoming ESO concerts include “Gypsies and Rogues,” featuring violinist Caroline Cox Turek with the ESO at 5 p.m. April 10, and a special family concert for Mother’s Day, “A Crazy Quilt of Music,” at 5 p.m.May 9. Both performances will be held at the gazebo at Government Springs Park.
All ESO performances are sponsored in part by Oklahoma Arts Council with assistance from National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on Enid Symphony Orchestra, go to enidsymphony.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.