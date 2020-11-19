Enid News & Eagle
The Enid Symphony Orchestra subscription concert featuring early music ensemble Cecilia’s Muse, scheduled for Nov. 28, has been postponed due to COVID-19.
“Three of the featured musicians scheduled to perform are currently quarantined due to exposure to the virus,” said Douglas Newell, ESO music director. “Coupled with the rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 in Enid and Garfield County, it makes no sense to expose our musicians and audiences to the risks associated with large indoor gatherings.”
Newell said ESO was committed to rescheduling the program, called “A Celestial Christmas,” “once health conditions in Oklahoma are under control allowing for the safety of audience and musicians alike.” Each concert in the 2020-21 ESO series will take place, he said.
For more information, go to www.enidsymphony.org, or find ESO on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.