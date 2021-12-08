ENID, Okla. — Enid Symphony Auxiliary Society had begun the sale of its annual Christmas ornament to benefit Enid Symphony Orchestra.
This year’s ornament is honoring ESO’s music director, Doug Newell. Newell has directed the symphony for more than 39 years.
“I'm just honored, It’s such a neat thing,” Newell said. “That’s really sweet of them. They kept the secret from me so well.”
This is the third year that the auxiliary society has sold collector’s ornaments. The auxiliary is a nonprofit, and a separate entity from Enid Symphony, with the mission to aid the symphony.
The ornament, with an outline of Newell conducting, was designed by Ediger Designs.
The 2021 ornaments cost $15 for one, or two for $25. To order ornaments, call Joe or Emily at (580) 747-0680.
