ENID, Okla. — All substitute teachers for Enid Public Schools will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the next round for teachers later this month, the district confirmed Friday.
However, EPS continues to face a shortage of subs, and the district has so far hired five more full-time subs through Enid temp agency TPI Staffing Services, said Jane Johnson, district director of human resources and communications.
To mitigate teacher absences further exacerbated by COVID-19, school officials previously said they were hoping to hire 20 more qualified subs by Feb. 1 under the contract with TPI.
Four new subs worked last week, before the weather closed schools this week, Johnson said.
Along with the TPI hires, Johnson said 13 freelance subs who pick assignments posted online also worked last week, while 15 full-time subs work regularly at specific EPS school sites.
Appointments to receive the first dose of the vaccine will be open beginning Feb. 22 for teachers and other school personnel, as well as people of any age with co-morbidities, state Department of Health officials announced Thursday.
Anyone interacting with students pre-K through 12th grade, as well as key school staff, are eligible to receive the vaccine, OSDH official Maggie Jackson, who oversees the state district that includes Garfield County, said on Friday.
Johnson said she believed the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the difficulty in hiring subs.
TPI's contract, which the EPS Board of Education approved in December, runs through the end of the current school year and then can be renewed.
EPS has been paying TPI an additional 19% rate to seek and employ daily substitutes.
This surcharge will be added to substitutes’ current reported $80 daily pay if certified. EPS would then pay a total $95.20 a day for a teacher’s filled absence.
The district also will pay 1.5 times the regular contract rate for each hour over 40 hours a week, and 1.5-2 times on holidays.
Roughly 38 EPS teachers a day were absent over the last two full school years, according to the district. EPS reported 6,695 total teacher absences in fiscal year 2019 and 4,410 during the shortened 2020 year.
Last year, total district costs would have come to $356,904.80, from the TPI surcharge on the $80 base daily pay, in order for EPS to meet an 85% fill rate of 3,749 — the percentage of requests able to be filled for substitutes.
When hiring, TPI screens all applicants, interviews and conducts the first background check, Johnson said. EPS then completes the second background check and substitute orientation training.
Enid substitutes normally apply through the online website TalentEd, Johnson said. After reviewing the application and contacting references, officials would call the applicant and have a phone interview or schedule an in-person one.
They would then conduct two background checks. The first one is preliminary one — if it comes back clean, proceed to hiring them and conduct a second background check for state Department of Education compliance.
A representative from TPI did not return contact requests by press time Friday to answer questions about how applicants are interviewed separately.
