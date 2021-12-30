ENID, Okla. — High school students in Enid are being invited to write a letter to the late civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr. how they think his famous “I Have a Dream” speech delivered in 1963 has affected the United States.
The city of Enid’s 11-member Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission wants young people to look at the climate of their school, community and nation when participating in the letter contest, as part of the city’s longtime celebration the holiday.
The theme of this year’s celebration, “We Are America,” warranted changing the annual contest from writing essays to directing letters to King himself, MLK Holiday Commission vice chair Sharon Doty said.
“You can’t really escape it — both the turmoil that is occurring in some places and the exceptional opportunities of bridging whatever gaps there are,” Doty said. “We want them to talk about the current climate and where it’s working and where it’s not working. And to say if it’s not working, what needs to happen?”
Students as young as pre-kindergarten age also can submit poems and posters for the holiday commission’s annual awards.
Contest entries are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 7 to either the Enid High School library or the city administration building, at 401 W. Garriott.
Letters should be typed and no longer than 500 words, while poems should be at least 10 lines long. Posters should be original, drawn by the child, no smaller than letter-sized and no larger than 18 by 24 inches.
Student name, organization/school, teacher/sponsor and grade, as well as if a child is special needs should be taken into consideration, should be included on the back of the entry.
Awards will be presented at the end of the holiday commission’s week of celebrating King’s birthday, during a ceremony Jan. 15 at Stride Bank Center.
Next year’s federally recognized MLK Jr. Day is on Jan. 17, two days after King’s actual birthday.
Doty said the commission wouldn’t know until next week whether Jan. 8’s indoor annual prayer breakfast event — which was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns — will need to be nixed again because of the recent spike in local omicron variant cases.
The breakfast is set for 8 a.m. at Central Assembly of God and begins a week of events honoring King’s birthday.
“Martin Luther King was a pastor, and his faith was the foundation of everything he did, and it seems to us important that we begin our week-long celebration of him and what he stood for — and what he stands for today — in prayer,” Doty said.
Sandy’s Tacos is providing burritos. Tickets to the breakfast cost $5 and are available at the city administration building or at the door.
Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood, a longtime member of the holiday commission, said in a Facebook video Wednesday that proceeds go toward college scholarships provided by the Interracial Women’s Club.
The following Saturday, on Jan. 15, the commission’s long-held march in honor of King will begin at 1:30 p.m. outside Stride Bank Center, at 301 S. Independence.
Bradley Barrick, chair of the holiday commission, said there was no better way to teach children about the legacy of King than a symbolic march.
For his work leading nonviolent resistance to racial inequality in the South, King won the Nobel Peace Prize in October 1964.
The program and dinner will begin inside at 2 p.m., with inspirational speakers, music and contest and diversity awards. Food will be provided by the event center.
The event would be free and open to the public, Barrick said, “Because you know what? It takes all of us doing our part, because we are all America.”
Norwood said attendees would sing songs to pay tribute to the struggles protesters faced during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and ’60s.
These stories — and these songs — have been passed through generations, he said.
“The’ve paved the way, so I feel like it’s very important that we come and have tribute to the accomplishments that have taken place,” Norwood said. “Yes, we will have more work to do. We will always have more work to do. (But) it’s a beautiful thing just to be able to get individuals together in one place at one time with the same mindset in fighting for our freedom.”
