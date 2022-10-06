ENID, Okla. — Enid High School senior Elsa Stewart has been named a semifinalist in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
“I’m excited that all of my hard work has paid off,” Stewart said. “I’m proud to represent Enid High School in this way and am looking forward to what the future holds for me.”
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists nationally for their academic excellence.
These seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will receive a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
