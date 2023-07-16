ENID, Okla.— The sweltering heat of July sends many retreating to their air-conditioned homes.
Spending the day on the couch with a cold bottle of water sounds more appealing than a day spent outside to most.
But not every Enid resident has the luxury of choosing between an air-conditioned climate or the July heat. For some, cold water is a privilege, not a guarantee.
Enid Street Outreach is providing cold water and gatorade to the community for free at three different watering stations to combat the summer heat.
“Water is a basic need. It doesn’t matter what path you take in life, or where life takes you, you need acc ess to water to survive,” Cynthia Stevison of Enid Street Outreach said. “It’s hot. You can get dehydrated real quick.”
The stations are at the downtown breezeway, under the pergola at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and Government Springs Park, located on the east side by the bathrooms.
Enid Street Outreach does a free market in the parking lot of Our Daily Bread every Tuesday and Thursday. Stevison said residents often mentioned running out of water or the lack of access to cold water when shopping.
A solution formed: offer free, cold water to the community 24 hours per day through watering stations.
The stations are refilled twice a day but are not constantly monitored by a member of Enid Street Outreach. This way, Stevison said, residents can take what they need without forced interaction with anyone.
Stevison said residents should take what they need but leave water for others.
“If you need two bottles, take two bottles,” Stevison said. “You know, if you’re going to be walking from Springs Park down to the outreach, you know, Our Daily Bread, and you need two bottles, take two bottles.”
Those who have access to water but who would like to help can drop water off at the water stations at any time or drop water off at Our Daily Bread and tell staff the water is for Enid Street Outreach.
Stevison advised the community to check in on neighbors, pets and those who spend time outside. Dehydration can set in quickly.
Enid Street Outreach accepts donations and volunteer applications through enidsos.org.
